The Female Professionals’ (TPF) Bookclub , a not for profit organisation, has declared that when women are held back from economic participation, a country’s prosperity suffers.

The Founder of TFP, Ezinne Ibe, made this assertion on Tuesday in Ibadan while speaking against the backdrop of the International Women’s Day (IWD) 2021.

Ibe said that gender equality and women empowerment were critical to economic growth and development.

“Women have a critical role to play in creating a prosperous country.

“If a country is neglecting that huge contribution a female can bring on board, then we are not optimising our human resources.

“By limiting women’s economic participation, there is a lot we are leaving behind.

‘’It is like we are looking ahead as a nation by not being fully armed with what it takes to deliver a prosperous country,” she said.

According to Ibe, improving women’s economic participation in the labor market should be a priority for every country that wants to develop.

“What happens when a woman is empowered with knowledge and skills, it can turn around the fortunes of a country,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for the IWD 2021 celebrations is “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.

This theme celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Female Professionals’ Bookclub, is made up of professional women who love to read. (NAN)

