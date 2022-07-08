No DSS personnel escaped from Kuje Prison -Official

The Department of State Services, DSS has debunked a newspaper report which claimed that one of its personnel escaped from.Kuje prison and was eventually caught after some hot pursuit.

A statement signed by Peter Afunanya, Ph.D, fsi Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services said the report by Vanguard was “not factual and misleading”

The spokesman noted that, “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to an online Vanguard newspaper report of 6th July, 2022 captioned: Kuje Prison Attack: One Suspect Reportedly Caught After Hot Chase by Gallant Officers“.

The said report alleged that one of the escaping inmates who “claimed to be a DSS personnel was apprehended by NCS operatives near Kwali after a chase.”

The report further stated that the so called DSS operative also claimed to be “carrying out a special mission in the forest”.

DSS stated that none of its personnel was involved in the escape episode. “In fact, at the point of the attack on the prison, no DSS personnel was an inmate at the holding facility just as the claim of carrying out a special assignment was non-existent. “

“The Vanguard report is not factual and therefore misleading. The public is advised to disregard it”, Afunanya concluded.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

