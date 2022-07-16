No DSS advisory before Buhari on APC running mate – Garba Shehu

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Presidency has debunked online report seeking to sow chaos on the choice of Governor Kashim Shettima as the running mate to All Progressive Congress, APC’s Presidential Candidate.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Garba Shehu who stated that the purported report was contrived to cause division in the APC, advised well-meaning Nigerians to ignore and stay away from such toxic report.

“We wish to advise well-meaning Nigerians to ignore a laughably puerile report by an apparently pirate online newspaper seeking to sow division and chaos on the choice of Governor Kashim Shettima as the Running Mate of our Party’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This so-called newspaper is like a deadly virus. Stay safe by keeping away from its toxic reports,” he stated.



