No dispute over boundary between Katsina and 3 other states – NBC

National Boundary Commission its efforts resulted in establishing single border lines between Katsina/Jigawa, Katsina/Kano and Katsina/ States.

Its Director-General, Mr. Adamu Adaji, said this on Tuesday in Katsina at a joint meeting of officials of Katsina, Kano and Zamfara over interstate boundary demarcation.

Commission’s previous efforts resulted in amicable definition of Katsina/Kaduna, Katsina/Jigawa and the Katsina/Kano interstate boundaries.

“It is only Katsina/Zamfara interstate boundary that has yet to record any remarkable progress.

fieldwork we agreed previously to carry on boundary not be realised because of several forces beyond our control.

“Security challenges faced by Katsina and Zamfara and in parts of country contributed as well to our inability to embark on any fieldwork on boundary,’’ Adaji said.

He said meeting on Katsina/Kano interstate boundary resulted in an agreed single line boundary between them.

He added meeting on the Katsina/Zamfara boundary was to work on a fresh map towards the physical tracing of the interstate boundary.

Adaji expressed the Commission’s sympathy over what he called, “the pains and grieves of the people of the states’’ because of the problems of insecurity.

Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, said at the meeting Kano/Katsina boundary is most peaceful interstate boundaries in the country.

Yakubu, also the Chairman of the Katsina State’s Boundary Committee, said the two states had never recorded any dispute over boundaries.

“This is not unconnected with the cordial relationship that exists between the two sister states since the colonial era.

“The success recorded during the field tracing exercise also affirms the peaceful co-existence between the border communities of the two states with 99.9 per cent consensus,’’ Yakubu added. (NAN)

