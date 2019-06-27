No development without rule of law, peace, justice – ICC president

#TrackNigeria The President of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague, Mr Chile Eboe-Osuji, on Thursday said that there cannot be any development where there is no rule of law, peace and justice.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari had assured the international court of Nigeria’s firm support for the court.

Speaking after inspecting the Justice Uwais Dispute Resolution Centre in the premises of the FCT High Court at Gudu, Abuja, the Nigerian-born ICC President said that development could only take place in an ambience of peace, rule of law and justice.

“Wherever you look at it, you cannot have development without rule of law, peace and justice.

“People’s rights must be respected and must not be violated,” Eboe-Osuji stated.

He added that people and the society could only grow when there was stability and respect for rule of law.

According to him, “There should be some sort of stability and respect for the rule of law, peace and justice at home that people feel relaxed to apply themselves in other ways to grow themselves and also the society.

“You cannot have development where children were not able to go to school because of war, where farmers cannot farm because their farmlands have been turned into battle fields.”

He advocated for a culture of accountability with a view to ensuring that citizens have peace and dignity of citizenship.

According to him, the culture of accountability is something that should prevail so that citizens wherever they are must enjoy peace and dignity of citizenship.

” I want to be happy at home and that does not come when violation of rights is happening within the country,” he stated.

Eboe-Osuji said further that all countries, particularly countries from the West African sub region, can benefit from the ICC.

He added that Nigeria had been in support of the international court, adding that he had received assurance of President Buhari in this regards.

“All countries stand to benefit from ICC, some African countries in particular. Luckily, the West African sub-region being a stronghold tend to benefit.

“This is for the simple reason that the development that we need in Africa you cannot have it where countries are poor; where national system is in turmoil and tensed and violation of rule of law and rights of people are present.”

“Nigeria has been in support of ICC. President Muhammadu Buhari assured that Nigeria will stand firmly behind ICC,” he stated.

Meanwhile, while formally receiving the visiting ICC President in his office, the FCT Chief Judge, Justice Ishaq Usman Bello, expressed delight on the visit, noting that it was the first time an ICC President would be visiting Nigeria.

The CJ said that the judiciary at all levels in the country tried to not only ensure quick dispensation of justice but also that justice was done to all irrespective of status.

Justice Bello stated that the judiciary in the FCT was working hard towards bringing innovations aimed at making service delivery faster and just to all.

According to him, apart of the innovations was the Justice Uwais Dispute Resolution Centre where alternative dispute resolution was being deployed in settling among people.

While acknowledging that FCT residents are making use of ADR now, Justice Bello stated that there was the need for more sensitization with a view to making more people embrace it.

Speaking earlier, Eboe-Osuji the ICC President stated that he was impressed with what he saw and heard about the FCT judiciary, including the deployment of ADR in resolving disputes. (NAN )

