No Delta Assembly PDP lawmaker defecting to APC-Majority Leader

By Mercy Neme

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the Delta House of Assembly, on Wednesday said that none of the assembly members was warming up to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Majority Leader of the House, Mr Emeka Nwaobi said this in Asaba, while reacting to the allegation that 10 out of the 22 members of the assembly were planning on joining the APC.

Nwaobi said that all the 22 PDP members in the House were irrevocably committed to the thrust of the party, and their loyalty to the PDP unquestionable.

He, however, disclosed that five out of the seven APC members in the assembly were already indicating interest to join the PDP, adding that their defection plan was already in the pipeline.

Similarly, the Speaker, Mr Dennis Guwor, advised residents of the state, particularly PDP faithful, to discountenance such allegation.

According to him, members of the party are solidly loyal to the party’s idea in the House.

”There is no doubt that the 22 members of the PDP in the state house of assembly are intact. There is no indication anywhere that any member of the party is planning to join any other party.

“Rather, there is strong indication that no fewer than five out of the seven members of the APC in the House are already warming up to join the PDP.

“So let me use this forum to inform them that the umbrella is wide enough to accommodate as many that are interested in joining us,” he said.(NAN)