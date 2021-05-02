No DBS pensioners will be left out of consequential adjustment – PTAD

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) Sunday assured no pensioner under the  Defined Benefit (DBS) would be left out of the consequential adjustment in line with the minimum wage approved in 2019.

Mr Gbenga Ajayi, the PTAD’s Head of Corporate Communications, said this statement issued behalf of Chioma Ejikeme, the Executive Secretary of PTAD in Abuja.

It said the directorate’s attention had been drawn the statement issued by the Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPAN) May 1, as saying pensioners were left out of the consequential pension adjustment as approved by the presidency.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval under reference covers all pensioners under the DBS, including parastatal pensioners who constitute the membership of FEPPAN, and does not discriminate against any category of pensioners.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the directorate has already computed the entitlements of all its pensioners and will commence the immediate implementation of the consequential increment as approved.

“Any of potential engagement of any federal government agency by FEPPAN is irrelevant as all its members are covered under the DBS umbrella as stated in the circular released by the National Salaries Wages and Incomes Commission (NSWIC),” it explained.

The statement appealed the leadership of all pension unions avail themselves of the of offered by the directorate pertaining all pension matters in order avoid unfortunate misconception. (NAN)

