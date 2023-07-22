No crises, APC stands as one strong, dynamic, progressive Party – Official

By Chimezie Godfrey

All Progressives Congress (APC) Barr. Felix Morka has said that there was no crises in the party as some persons have insinuated.

Felix said contrary to expectations, the resignation of the former National Chairman and National Secretary of the party did not create any crises, adding the party has rather remained strong, resilient and progressive as usual.

He said,”Recent events in the All Progressives Congress (APC), notably, the resignation of the National Chairman and National Secretary has led some to suggest that the Party is in some kind of crisis. Incipient conversations and rumors regarding their possible successors have equally fueled false narratives of deepening crisis in the Party.

“Quite to the contrary, there is no crisis in the Party. APC stands as one strong, dynamic, resilient and progressive Party. The resignations under reference only show the high level of institutional maturity and quality of its leadership that place the best interest of the Party first and above personal egos and ambitions.

“The rapid and seamless succession, in acting capacities, to both offices exemplifies the cogency of its constitutional processes.

“Trending reports in sections of the media suggesting disharmony among members of National Working Committee (NWC) or between the NWC and other critical sections of the Party’s leadership around possible successor to the office of National Chairman are purely speculative. All sections of the Party’s college of leadership stand united in quest for a more progressive Party.”

He added,”While individual Party leaders and members retain their right to express their personal thoughts and opinions, they do not represent the official position of the NWC or the Party. Official position of the NWC on the subject of succession to any vacant offices of the NWC or any other subject will be communicated via the official channels of the NWC.

“Change in the life of any individual or institution is constant and inevitable. As Africa’s largest political Party, our demonstrated capacity to adapt to change and emergent realities always stands us out, and sets us beyond the wishes of doomsayers.

“We remain committed to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Administration towards uplifting the quality of life of all Nigerians.”

