No criminal activities recorded in Ogun during Eid-el-Kabir – Police

July 22, 2021 Favour Lashem



Police Ogun says it recorded no criminal activities during Eid--Kabir celebration .

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, ’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed this an interview News Agency of Nigeria () on Thursday in Ota, Ogun.

Oyeyemi attributed feat to community engagement and community policing.

“The police are working in collaboration other security agencies, security like the vigilantes, hunters, among others, to check the level of crime rate in the .

“In addition, the police are always on top of the situation because people of the area will have come to inform us and that is the reason we have a hitch-free celebration,” he said.

He said that the police did not record any criminal case, adding that the only recorded minor such as stealing, which he described as “everyday reoccurrence“.

Oyeyemi reiterated the police’s commitment to ensure security of lives and property in the state.  ()

