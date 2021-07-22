No criminal activities recorded in Ogun during Eid-el-Kabir – Police

The Police Command in Ogun says it recorded no major criminal activities during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ota, Ogun.

Oyeyemi attributed the feat to community engagement and community policing.

“The police are working in collaboration with other security agencies, security stakeholders like the vigilantes, hunters, among others, to check the level of crime rate in the state.

“In addition, the police are always on top of the situation because people of the area will have come to inform us and that is the reason we have a hitch-free celebration,” he said.

He said that the police did not record any major criminal case, adding that the state only recorded minor cases such as stealing, which he described as “everyday reoccurrence“.

Oyeyemi reiterated the police’s commitment to ensure security of lives and property in the state. (NAN)

