No Covid-19 test required for resumption of students – FG

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Ministry of Education says no Covid-19 test is required for returning students to be admitted into their schools.

In a statement on Monday, the Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong stressed that only temperature checks should be carried out on students and any other person crossing any school gate.

The Ministry, therefore, stressed that school authorities should refrain from asking students or parents to undergo a covid-19 test before they are accepted in their schools.