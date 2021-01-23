No COVID-19 in Kaduna Correctional Centres – Spokesman

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Kaduna State Command, has said there is no COVID-19 infection in Kaduna Custodial Centre.

The Command`s Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Mr Daniel Wadai, disclosed this in a statement made available on Saturday in Abuja by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Mr Francis Enobore.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Shiites, had on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 asked the Federal Government to immediately release, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky from custody, after his wife, Zeenah, was reported to have tested positive to COVID-19.

Wadai, however, said there was no report of such incident in any of the facilities, saying that all the inmates were safe and highly protected from the virus.

“The attention of the NCoS, Kaduna State Command, has been drawn to a news item being circulated by some mischief makers alleging that an inmate in one of the custodial centres in the State has contracted COVID-19. “

“This is not true. None of the inmates has contracted the virus,’’ Wadai said.

He said a visit to any of the correctional facilities in Kaduna State would confirm the strict compliance to COVID-19 preventive measures.

Wadai praised the public for their understanding and support in ensuring that the virus did not spread to the correctional facilities.

He said that the command would continue to maintain absolute adherence to safety measures in other to safeguard the inmates and staff, including visitors to the facilities. (NAN)