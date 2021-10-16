No court order stopping Adamawa APC Congress – electoral committee 

Prof. Umar Katsayal, Chairman Electoral Committee, All Progressives Congress (APC) state congress, says all was now set for the Congress and that there was no court stopping the exercise.

Katsayal stated this to newsmen amidst rumours on the court order, on Saturday, in Yola.

He said that all the seven committee members deployed to were present at the venue, waiting for the INEC officials to make full representation.

According to him, the Congress was set according to the party guidelines article 11A sub section 1-8, 16i APC constitution.

“The wards and Local Areas’ Congress was conducted successfully and today we are here to conduct for the state.

“The Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) appointed and deployed a seven-member committee to Adamawa.

“As you can see, the election materials are already here, no court injunction that stop us from this congress”, the chairman said, assuring that they would fully comply with the the party’s constitution.

Also confirming the development, Ahmed Lawal, an aspirant for the Chairmanship position, said that they were ready for the election as he would not stepdown for any body.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that more security personnel drawn from the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Corps (NSCDC) and FRSC, have been deployed to the venue, to ensure a hitch-free congress (NAN)

