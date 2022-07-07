NO Corps Members was raped by gunmen- Akwa Ibom NYSC

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

State Coordinator, NYSC Akwa Ibom State, Mrs. Chinyere Ekwe has confirmed that gunmen attacked Corps Members serving at Udo Ekong Ekwere Street, off Information Drive, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State but no bodily harm was meted on them, and no Corps Members was raped.

Ekwe was responding to an online publication, with the caption,

Rebuttal: Akwa Ibom gunmen attack NYSC lodge, rob, rape women published by Punch online.

Explaining further, she said, ” The attention of the Management of the National Youth Service Corps Akwa lbom State has been drawn to an online publication, with the above caption, published by Punch online and reported by several online media.

“In the said story making the rounds, it was alleged that Gunmen attacked, raped, robbed and dispossessed Corps Members of their valuables at Udo Ekong Ekwere Street, off Information Drive, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State where they reside.

“To put the unfortunate incident in proper perspective, the State Coordinator, NYSC Akwa Ibom State, Mrs. Chinyere Ekwe in company of the State Police Commissioner, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi, visited the Corps Members for an on-the-spot assessment.

“While there, it was confirmed that 21 Corps Members occupy the said property. The interaction with the Corps Members further revealed that an attack on them was actually carried out by thieves at about 1am.

“In the process, the invaders took their valuables including phones, laptops and some cash. They confirmed that NO bodily harm was meted on them, and NO CORPS MEMBER WAS RAPED.

“While the actions and intentions of those criminal elements remained condemnable, we passionately appeal to the social media operators, particularly, Punch online, to exercise restraint and not trivialize such unfortunate incident as the consequences on the psychology of parents and guardians of Corps Members in the state would be dangerously affected.”

The Coordinator gave the State Commissioner of Police’s assurance to the Corps Members and members of the public that an investigation on the matter has been launched and that the culprits will soon be apprehended.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner has equally detailed surveillance around the area with a promise to extend same to other Corps lodges.

Accordingly, the State Coordinator has reaffirmed that there was no incident of rape.

She therefore urged the Corps Members in the State to go about their lawful duties and make use of the security phone lines already provided, while in distressed situations.

