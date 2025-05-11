No compromise on professionalism,  CAS warns Air Force personnel

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar has charged personnel of the Nigerian Air Force to always exhibit high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties in service of the nation.

By Mohammed Tijjani

The air chief made the call in a message to the graduation of Advanced Regiment Airmen and Airwomen Course 8/2025, at the Air Regiment Training Centre(RTC), Kaduna., on Friday.

Represented by the Air Officer Commanding, Ground Training Command AVM Ahmed Shinkafi, the chief of air staff said that the service would continue to offer the best training for all personnel to make them better skilled, equipped and well prepared for the duties ahead.

He told the graduating personnel that more would be expected of them in the defence of the country.

Abubakar said, “Having been taught and assessed on various subjects and tested both in character and learning, I am sure that you are now better skilled, equipped and well prepared for the duties ahead of you.

“I have no doubt that you have proven yourselves worthy of the honour you are receiving today.

“I therefore urge you to exhibit a high level of professionalism in discharging your duties in service of our dear nation.

“Also, endeavour to consolidate on what you have learnt so as to improve your skills for the benefits of the Service and the Nation at large.

“It is expected that your advanced knowledge in Force Protection would come in handy towards achieving the mission objective of the Nigerian Air Force, wherever you are deployed.”

He congratulated those who excelled during the training, saying that their recognition was in keeping with the service’s tradition of rewarding excellence and hard work.

The CAS urged, “Let these awards drive you further towards excellence and enhance your confidence to inspire and mentor others.

“I implore you to remain resilient and focused as you strive to fully develop your potentials in the areas you are gifted.

“The Nigerian Air Force expects you to always be at your professional best for effective and efficient performance in the course of your career.

“For the rest of you that did not win any prize this morning, do not be discouraged, you have fought a good fight having completed the course with acceptable grades.”

Abubakar assured that the Nigeria Air Force would continue to accord training the priority it deserves to adequately equip personnel with the requisite skills, knowledge and attitude to accomplish assigned tasks.

“Pursuant to this objective, NAF personnel are being sent for various training both locally and abroad.

“To reciprocate this gesture, I charge you to be innovative, effective and efficient in discharging your responsibilities.

“Also, as the service strives to provide all that you need to carry out the various tasks given to you, you must avoid wastage and negligence,” he emphasised.

The CAS reminded all the personnel not to forget that discipline was the bedrock of any fighting force, without which, there can be no cohesion and team spirit.

Abubukar said, “You must uphold the high standards of discipline that our Service is known for. Let me also add that you must remain security conscious at all times.

“You must not undermine your safety and personal security, even as the Armed Forces continues the fight against insecurity in our dear country.

“Indeed, the course you have just concluded have provided you another opportunity to train your mind in order to control your behaviour.”

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his remarkable support to the Nigerian Air Force.

He also commended the efforts of the Air Officer Ground Training Command for his leadership role and ensuring the success of the training.

He also praised the Commandant, staff and Instructors of the centre for doing a great job in moulding and equipping the graduating students with requisite knowledge and attitude towards improving their proficiency.

He said, “I want to therefore appreciate the efforts of the Commandant Regiment Training Centre as well as the staff and instructors for successfully conducting this course.”

In a welcome address, the Commandant, Regiment Training Centre, Air Commodore Caleb Olayera said that the graduation was a testament to the perseverance, dedication and hard work on the part of the graduands.

“Graduates, as you step into the next phase of your career, remember:

Excellence is not an act, but a habit. Continue to push your limits.

“The uniform you wear is a symbol of trust. Uphold its honor with every action.

“Teamwork is your greatest weapon. Never forget the bonds you all forged here,” he added.

The commandant, therefore, charged them not to waiver in serving the nation with integrity.

“As we gather to celebrate your graduation, we honor not only your academic achievements, but also your commitment to serving the nation with honor and integrity.

“There is no doubt that you have mastered advanced skills, embraced the core values of our service and proven that you are ready to shoulder the immense responsibility that comes with the level of training you have undergone,” he said.

Olayera said that the success of the training would not have been possible without the unwavering dedication of the instructors and training staff, whose expertise, patience, and relentless commitment shaped the trainees into professionals.

He said, “Let me at this juncture, appreciate the Chief of the Air Staff particularly for helping us to refurbish the damaged seats in this Panthers Hall and installation of new solar panel lithium battery inverter system.

“This makies the hall conducive to host events like this and conduct central hall lectures for our trainees.

“We equally appreciate the AOC GTC for his guidance in the course of training of these graduands.”(NAN)