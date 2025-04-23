No Celebration on Ortom’s Birthday in Honour of Benue Attack Victims

Former Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom has expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the outpouring of goodwill messages and prayers he has received from the people of Benue and other Nigerians on his 64th birthday.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a statement signed by Terver Akase on his behalf, Ortom decided not to hold any celebration or festivities, but rather extended his deepest sympathies to all affected families by the ongoing intensified invasion, attacks, and senseless killing of innocent Benue people by Fulani terrorists across various local government areas of Benue state.

Akase stated,”The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, wishes to express his heartfelt appreciation for the outpouring of goodwill messages and prayers he has received from the people of Benue and other Nigerians on his 64th birthday today.

“However, in light of the ongoing intensified invasion, attacks, and senseless killing of innocent Benue people by Fulani terrorists across various local government areas, Chief Ortom has decided not to hold any celebration or festivities. Instead, he has chosen to use the occasion to demonstrate solidarity with the victims and their families, who have suffered grievously from the attacks.

“The former Governor extends his deepest sympathies to all affected families and urges the people of Benue to continue praying fervently for the victims. He calls on everyone to seek divine intervention to end the carnage and restore peace and security to the state, as well as other parts of the country.”

He added,”Chief Ortom also enjoins the people to pray for the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume. He prays that God grants them wisdom, strength, and divine guidance to confront and overcome the security challenges facing Benue State and Nigeria at large.

“Chief Ortom remains grateful to God Almighty for His mercy, good health, and blessings over the past 64 years, and he reaffirms his commitment to the service of God and humanity in the years ahead.”