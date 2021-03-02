No casualty as minor fire incident occurs at Nigerian Army HQ – Spokesman

By Chimezie Godfrey

Electrical fault sparked a minor fire incident at the Army Headquarters Complex, Abuja, Tuesday morning.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima.

He stated,”The incident which happened at about 10.15am was as a result of minor electrical fault in one of the offices.

“The Army Headquarters complex is currently undergoing some renovation involving electrical rework.”

Gen. Yerima disclosed that the Nigerian Army Fire Service Department has since put out the fire.

He assured that no casualty was recorded during the incident and normalcy has since returned to the complex.