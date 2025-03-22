No bribe taken to endorse state of emergency in Rivers – Rep. Galambi

Rep. Yusuf Galambi (NNPP – Jigawa) has debunked allegations that the National Assembly members received bribes to support President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers.

By Sani idris

Galambi, who represents Gwaram Federal Constituency, said this in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna.

The lawmaker’s clarification came amidst controversy surrounding the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers, with some groups accusing the national assembly of being compromised in its decision making process.

Galambi argued that there was no truth to claims that lawmakers were induced or coerced into endorsing the President’s action.

According to him, majority of members supported the decision due to their commitment to saving democracy and protecting interests of people of the state.

The lawmaker explained that the national assembly’s decision was guided by a desire to ensure patriotism, political cohesion, peace and protection of democratic institutions.

“I was surprised with posts, especially about lies and mischief perpetuated against us, that we collected some inducement or rather being coerced to pass the resolution, supporting Mr President’s action in Rivers.

“The majority of our members supported the good efforts of Mr President to save democracy.

“The decision was taken to save Gov. Siminalayi Fubara, who is facing a lot of political challenges and maneuvering by a group of members of the Rivers House of Assembly, which may lead to his impeachment.

“Nigerians should appreciate the role of the national assembly for asking the President to form a reconciliation team of eminent Nigerians before expiration of the six months emergency rule.

“Contrary to the emotional perspective of opposition, civil society groups and others; in the national assembly, we look at issues from the perspective of patriotism, political cohesion, peace, to save democratic components including people, governor and members of the Rivers State Assembly.”

Galambi noted that democracy must be protected, while advising Nigerians to give peace a chance by allowing Tinubu to finetune best ways of resolving the crises through dialogue and unity. (NAN)