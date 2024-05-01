No bickering among senators over sitting arrangement – Adaramodu, Senate spokesman

Senate spokesperson, Senator Yemi Adaramodu has denied reports that senators quarreled at Tuesday plenary over sitting arrangements.

Reacting to the report, Adaramodu said “there was no disagreement, rancour or any verbal tirade in respect of the seating arrangements in the Senate chamber”.

He said “the Senate resumes today in the newly renovated chamber and the sitting positions of senators were done in accordance to the established legislative protocols.

“It’s pertinent to know that rankings of senators and leadership positions are considered. All legislators all over the world know and accept this tradition.

According to him, the new arrangements in the chamber today (Tuesday) did not depart from that tradition.

“Every senator is thus considered based on this legislative tradition, hence there couldn’t be any confusion over sitting arrangements. Senators have been observing this seating protocols, even in the temporary chamber, hence the unfounded story of a phantom fight over sitting arrangements is an unscrupulous attempt to drag the image of the Senate into an unnecessary and needless controversy”.

Adaramodu therefore urged the general public to disregard the story as “falsehood”.