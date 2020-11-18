No better way to diversify an economy than through taxation – FCT-IRS boss

Mr Abdullahi Attah, the Executive Chairman, FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) says there can be no better diversification of economy than through taxation.

Attah said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that taxation was major means of raising funds for government’s expenditure hence the need for responsible government to take that seriously.

He said many developed countries of the world depended on tax to generate revenue for development projects.

“When people pay tax, they feel a lot of pains because they are not seeing any direct benefits; to them they don’t see the military protection or police protection as well as infrastructure and other benefits to them.