No better alternative to Tinubu/Shettima ticket, says Group

By Deji Abdulwahab

A group, The One Nation Asiwaju/Shettima Ticket Support Group, says there is no better alternative to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima, for the 2023 election.

Its Director-General, Alhaji Muhammadu Etsugale, made the assertions on Saturday at the inauguration ceremony of the National Executives and National Coordinators of the group in Abuja.

Etsugale said that the duo has “the desired pedigree, courage, competence, knowledge, political will, competence and determination to govern the country.”

According to him, all Nigerians can attest to using the candidates’ past public service records as a reference material.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu brought his creative, innovative spirit, fertile imagination and photographic mind to facilitate the transformation of Lagos State to a city of improved social services to the happiness and comfort of the people.

“He used the governorship platform as a training and convocation ground to produce other leaders.

“Some are occupying the Nigerian top echelon of our democratic and governance today.

“In fact, Shettima was able to prove, as a youthful Governor of Borno State that even under serious security challenges, development was possible, as he battled the menace of insurgency in the the state,” the group director-general said.

In his remarks, the group Director of Media, Dr Muhammad Kailani, said that the group would campaign vigorously to ensure the victory of Tinubu/Shettima ticket for the presidential election comes 2023.

Kailani said that the group would use the duo political feats to tell Nigerians why they should vote for them in 2023.

Also, Mr Tope Odumosu, the National Coordinator, said that the group was formed by some Nigerians who believed in development, growth and prosperity in a people- representative democracy. (NAN)