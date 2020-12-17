No automatic ticket for candidates in Delta LG poll-PDP

The Delta Chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says there will be no automatic ticket for candidates seeking election in the March 2021 local councils poll.

The state PDP Publicity Secretary, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, said this in a statement on Thursday in Asaba.

Osuoza was reacting to rumours that the party had given waivers to some serving chairmen of the councils for the election.

He said that there was no truth in the claim as no waiver was given to any serving chairman.