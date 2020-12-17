No automatic ticket for candidates in Delta LG poll-PDP

The Delta Chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says there will be no automatic ticket for candidates seeking election in the March 2021 local councils poll.
The state PDP Publicity Secretary, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, said this in a statement on Thursday in Asaba.
Osuoza was reacting to rumours that the party had given waivers to some serving chairmen of the councils for the election.
He said that there was no truth in the claim as no waiver was given to any serving chairman.
He urged party members and faithful to ignore and discountenance the report.
“This is not true. No automatic tickets for serving council chairmen.
“Anyone interested in contesting in the election must pass through the normal approved regulations.
“There is no waiver for anyone and no automatic ticket for anyone,” Osuoza said.
On the party primaries timetable, Osuoza said there was a review of the previous timetable, adding that sales of forms to aspirants which commenced Friday, Dec. 11, would end on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
He said that following the review of the timetable, screening of aspirants, ward congresses, primaries and appeals arising from the process would take place on or before Dec. 30.(NAN).
