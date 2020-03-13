No attack on Mr President – Kebbi Govt

Kebbi State government has denied media reports that President Muhammadu Buhari was attacked during his visit for the 2020 Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival on Thursday.

A statement by the Spokesperson to the governor, Yahaya Sarki on Friday, said the young man depicted in the viral video, only wanted to shake hands with Mr President.

“Our attention has been drawn to a video clip going round to mislead the public that Mr President was attacked while in Argungu for the agric show of the international fishing festival.

“We want to state categorically that our amiable and respected president was not attacked.

“What happened was that the young man in the video, out of his love for Buhari attempted to shake the president’s hand and the security personnel around him prevented the man from doing so.

“To our dismay, mischief makers and enemies of Kebbi State and Nigeria at large are now at work circulating the video and giving it wrong and misleading interpretation that our dear President was attacked in Kebbi State.

“The video clip was clear for the public to see, the young man only extended his hands to reach Mr .President out of protocol and security operatives stopped him.

“We are proud and happy that our dear President was safe and sound during his visit to Kebbi State to attend the fishing festival agricultural show in Argungu.

“The enemies and mischief makers of Kebbi State are put to shame once again.

“Contrary to what was reported online in Daily Trust Newspaper of Friday 13 /3/2020 that the young wan was shot on the foot, we want to state here that no single shot was fired by the security agents throughout Mr President’s visit to Argungu.

“Meanwhile, investigation is on by the DSS on the matter. Further information will be made available to the press after the conclusion of their investigation,” the statement read.