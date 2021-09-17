No arrests so far in alleged Adamawa witchcrafts killings, say Police

The Police in Adamawa have confirmed that three days after the murder of seven persons over allegations of witchcraft at Dasin Bwate village, Fufore Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, it had so far not made a single arrest.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) recalled that on Thursday, police confirmed the killing of seven persons suspected to be witches, by yet to be identified killers.

DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, the police spokesman in the state, confirmed the development to NAN on Friday in Yola.

Nguroje said that up till this moment, the residents of Dasin Bwate village, including the village head, had remained at large.

He called on the general public to assist the police with useful information on finding a lasting solution to the situation.

However, a confidential source from a neighbouring community told NAN that the killing of the seven witchcraft suspects followed mysterious deaths that had been occurring in the village.

” Following the mysterious deaths across age brackets and sex in the village, the community began to suspect some people amongst them.

” After several lamentations, two people were accused, questioned and brought before the village’s elders on suspicion of their involvement in the death of the village youth leader ( name withheld) and other people in the village.

” The two suspects were made to drink some traditional concoctions, after which they confessed and confirmed to the village elders that they were the ones behind the mysterious deaths in the village.

” And that they are not the only ones, they mentioned the names of five other people, who they alleged were part of their witchcraft gang terrorising the village and causing the mysterious deaths.

” The suspects went on to further confirm to the elders that they had already pencilled down some more names of the villagers for the next sacrifice”, the source said.

He said after listening to the suspects’ evil motives, the elders immediately summoned a secret meeting where they collectively decided to deal with the suspects.

All efforts to find someone from the village to confirm the account of the source, however, failed. ( NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...