No appeals, verdict against doping doctor Mark S is final – Court

The prison sentence of four years 10 months for German doctor Mark S for doping practices is final as no appeals will be made, the Munich district court said on Wednesday.
The court said that Mark S and another defendant in the case, Ansgar S, had withdrawn their appeals.
Mark S was sentenced on Jan.15, and given a ban on practicing medicine for three years, for being guilty of doping athletes and violating pharmaceutical and doping laws, including one count of grievous injury.
The lawyer for Mark S, Juri Goldstein, had previously told dpa they planned an appeal at the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in Karlsruhe.(dpa/NAN)