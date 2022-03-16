No amount of protests’ll deter us from safeguarding lives – Lagos taskforce

By Deborah Akpede

The Lagos State Taskforce on Environment has said that no amount of protests or reactions from traffic offenders could deter it from safeguarding lives and property.

Chairman of the agency, Mr Shola Jejeloye, gave the declaration on Tuesday in Lagos while reacting to the spate of lawlessness and pockets of protests by hoodlums and miscreants.

His reaction is contained in a statement signed by the agency’s Spokesman, Mr Abdulraheem Gbadeyan.

“We will continue to clamp down on motorists driving against traffic on the roads until the state is completely free from their recklessness and flagrant disobedience to traffic laws.

“There is no going back on arrest of one-way drivers; many cases of hit-and-run accidents have been found to be caused by drivers who drove on one-way.

“Miscreants protested when our officers impounded a commercial bus, popularly known as ‘Danfo’, and a Toyota Avalon, for driving against traffic along Egebda-Idimu Road today (Tuesday).

“The drivers were apprehended while driving on one-way.

“As soon as the vehicles were apprehended, the bus driver quickly mobilised hoodlums and miscreants from nearby, to protest against the seizure of the vehicles,” the statement quoted Jejeloye as saying.

It further quoted him as saying that such actions were not not new to the men of the taskforce.

“We experience these things every day, so it is not new to us.

“These law breakers are quick to mobilise and cry foul whenever they are caught committing a crime or found wanting.

“You will see commercial bus drivers and Okada riders endangering their lives and that of their passengers, with no form of regard whatsoever.

“When apprehended, they either start begging or try to incite the public against us.”

The chairman stated that the arrest and prosecution of errant offenders was in the best interest of the Lagoa State and its residents.

“The prosecution of offenders will also serve as a deterrent to other road users, be it private or commercial,” he added.

Jejeloye promised to carry on with the task of restoring sanity on Lagos roads, no matter whose ox is gored.

“We will not be intimidated by groups of hoodlums or miscreants who think they can mobilise and discourage us from doing what is right.

“Road traffic laws were set up for a reason and they must be obeyed to the letter; anyone who feels he is above the law will find himself in court to answer for his crimes

“The drivers of the impounded vehicles will be charged to court according to the provisions of the law and will, if found guilty, forfeit the vehicles to the state government,” he warned

The Chairman enjoined residents of Lagos to be law abiding and be the eyes and ears of government in their locality.(NAN)

