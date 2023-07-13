No amount of propaganda will stop recovery of Benue assets – Gov Alia



By Emmanuel Antswen

Gov Hyacinth Alia on Thursday declared that no amount of propaganda would stop the ongoing recovery of Benue property stolen by officials of the immediate past administration.

The stolen assets are being recovered by the Assets Recovery Committee set up by the state government.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Tersoo Kula, quoted Alia as saying that no amount of propaganda by the People’s Democratic Party would stop the committee from doing its job.

“My administration will use every lawful means to recover all assets belonging to the State.

“What Ortom and his media men must know is that government is focused and determined to use every lawful means in recovering stolen assets.

“Benue people are solidly behind the government and its mission to recover the assets.

“The Assets Recovery Committee is on course and no amount of media facts-twisting and lie-peddling will stop it from carrying out its mandate.”

The statement said that Alia entered into a covenant with Benue people to deliver good governance and was committed to doing so.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee on Tuesday raided a private automobile workshop in Makurdi and recovered 20 cars suspected to belong to the state. (NAN)

