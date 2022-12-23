No all-night street carnivals in Epe — LG boss

By Idris Olukoya

Ms Surah Animashaun, Chairman, Epe Local Government, Lagos State, says all-night street carnivals would not be allowed across the council area, as a result of the lingering security challenges.

Animashaun told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, on Friday that all events regarding street carnivals should end by 10:00p.m.

The chairman called on all the council legislators, community and religious leaders to help to sensitise and inform their followers and other residents on the development.

“The local government has resolved that there shall be no all night carnivals in the ancient community, as a result of the security situation.

“To this end, all youth carnivals should end by 10:00p.m unfailingly. Failure to comply with this Executive order, the Local Government would not hesitate to take action against any violator of this order.

“Please help publicise this order to the hearing of the youths and the public planning to organise street carnivals that all events should end by 10:00p.m, ” she said.(NAN).