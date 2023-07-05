NNSF appoints Yemi Idowu as Patron

By Damilola Nubi

The Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF) has appointed Yemi Idowu, a foremost sports philanthropist, as its Patron, following his support toward grassroots sports.

Olabisi Joseph, NSSF President, described Idowu as a strong supporter of school sports.

She added that his involvement in grassroots sports development endeared him to the federation, to consider him as Patron.

“As a distinguished sports personality and a prominent figure in the Nigerian sporting landscape, your vast experience in the sports industry, your dedication to promoting sports at the grassroots level, coupled with your philanthropic initiatives, has positively impacted the lives of many aspiring athletes.

“Your association with our federation will undoubtedly inspire and motivate our young athletes to achieve excellence.”

“Also, your dedication to sports, unwavering support for young athletes, and commitment to the development of sports in Nigeria have made you an ideal candidate for this prestigious role,” she said.

Joseph noted that the new Patron is expected to be instrumental in shaping the future of sports in Nigeria.

She added that the patron would guide, dance, also support in developing strategies to enhance the quality of sporting and education programmes.

“The patron will be securing sponsorships for events, and expanding the reach of the federation,” she said.

In his remarks, Idowu, thanked the NSSF for the gesture, while pledging his continued commitment to school sports.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Idowu is also instrumental to the upgrading of the famous Maracana Stadium in Ajegunle to standard sports development facility.

“I want to thank the NSSF for considering me for this. I believe that we can all work together and improve the fortunes of school sports in Nigeria.

“Sports is my passion and it has been my idea to support it at grassroots level. With this, my involvement in school sports will increase.

“I believe we have short, medium and long-term goals to take our school sports to an enviable position in the world,” he said.

Idowu disclosed that as a short term goal, a National School Football tournament would be staged across the country.

He added that the finals would take place at the famous Maracana Stadium in November, later this year.

NAN also reports that Idowu is a co-founder and Director of the Successful Lagos Junior League and Chairman of Nath Boys Sports Club.

Nath Boys produced key members of the U-17 world cup winning team in 2013 and players like Wilfred Ndidi of English Premier League Leicester City FC. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

