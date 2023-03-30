NNPP’s Governorship candidate, Prof. AbdulRaheem, visits AbdulRazaq

By Mujidat Oyewole

Prof. Shuaib AbdulRaheem, the Kwara Governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has visited Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on his re-election.

AbdulRaheem visited AbdulRazaq at the Government House in Ilorin, a day after the governor received his Certificate of Return as governor from INEC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that AbdulRazaq and the three newly elected senators in the state had earlier visited AbdulRaheem immediately after the elections.

The Senators-elect that accompanied the governor to AbdulRaheem’s residence were Umar Sodiq Suleiman of Kwara North, Mustapha Saliu, of Kwara Central, and Ashiru Oyelola Yisa of Kwara South.

AbdulRaheem, who is also the Talba of Ilorin, congratulated the governor-elect during the visit and offered some constructive advice.

Talba promised to work with the elected governor in his bid to further develop Kwara.

Receiving AbdulRaheem, the governor said that the window of politics has closed and the next thing was to focus on governance.

NAN also reports that the two leaders promised to work together and move Kwara forward. (NAN)