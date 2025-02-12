NNPP withdraws from Katsina local government elections

The New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) says it will not take part in the forthcoming local government elections in Katsina State, scheduled for Feb. 15.

By Abbas Bamalli

The state secretary of the party, Alhaji Tijjani Zakari-Kafinsoli, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Tuesday.

According to him, the amount set for purchasing nomination forms by the state’s Independent Electoral Commission (KTSIEC) was too high, making it unaffordable for the party.

He explained, “The KTSIEC has fixed ₦3 million for Chairmanship candidates and ₦1 million for Councillorship candidates.

“We have 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 361 wards in the state, meaning the total cost for forms would be about ₦463 million.

“As a party for the masses, we cannot afford such an amount. We wrote to KTSIEC in April 2024 to complain, but we have not received a response.”

He added that the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state had taken the electoral body to court over the same issue.

NAN recalls that on Aug. 31, 2024, NNPP had expressed confidence in winning Chairmanship and Councillorship positions in the local government elections.

Addressing journalists in Katsina on Tuesday, KTSIEC Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Faskari, said only five political parties would participate in the election.

These include Accord Party, Booth Party, African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

NAN reports that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and 11 other registered parties will also not be taking part in the election.

According to Faskari, all arrangements have been finalised to ensure the peaceful conduct of the exercise. (NAN)