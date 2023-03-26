NNPP urges politicians to save Nigeria’s hard earned democracy

By Deji Abdulwahab

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has called on politicians across the political parties to save the nation’s hard earned democracy.

The National Chairman of NNPP, Prof. Rufa’i Alkali, made the call at a news conference on Sunday in Abuja.

Alkali accused some political parties of engaging in act capable of subverting the will of the people, especially, against the NNPP.

According to him, as law abiding citizens, members of our party resisted every form of provocation in order not to heat up the polity.

He said: “We have gone to great extent to put our teeming members and supporters under serious control, even, in the face of unwarranted provocation, across the country and most especially, in Kano and Taraba.

“But our concern and fear is that our members and supporters’ patience is almost at the breaking point.

“And, it is high time well- meaning Nigerians and leaders of thought call these agents of darkness in the political parties to order, to save our nascent democracy from their evil activities.

“Right from the beginning of the electioneering for the 2023 general elections, NNPP has been preaching the message of peace and harmony to all our members and followers nationwide.

“We have faithfully abided by the letters and spirit of the National Peace Accord championed by the Retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee (NPC).

“And, throughout the five months period of political campaigns, there was never a time our party, NNPP, was found to have been engaged in political violence and or wanton killings and destructions of public property.”

Alkali explained further that even, in the face of extreme provocation, NNPP members maintained their cool.

“The teeming supporters of our party, throughout the country, were always under strict instructions not to ever be provoked nor to take laws into their own hands.

“Unfortunately, agents of distabilisation took this our gentility for stupidity or cowardice,” he said.

Alkali said that the party also rejected in totality the outcomes of the governorship elections in Taraba.

According to him, this issue had already been taken up and details were made available to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said: “We urge the electoral umpire to urgently correct this injustice done to NNPP and our governorship candidate to bring lasting peace and stability in Taraba.

“It is saddening that in the 21st Century, 63 years after political independence and 24 years into the current democratic dispensation, some political elites in Nigeria still have this terrible and unholy attitude toward getting power, at all cost.” (NAN)