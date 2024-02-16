NNPP suspends North-Central zonal secretary over misconduct

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has suspended its North-Central Zonal Secretary, Mr Phillip Haruna over allegation of wrongdoings.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Yakubu Shendam, on Friday in Abuja, he said the suspension is with immediate effect.

Shendam said the allegations included gross misconduct, which contravenes article 39 of the party’s constitution.

He said the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) took the decision at its meeting on Wednesday in accordance with Article 39 of the NNPP constitution.

Shendam said that the suspension was to allow proper investigation into the allegations against Haruna.

(NAN)

By Emmanuel Oloniruha