Friday, February 16, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNNPP suspends North-Central zonal secretary over misconduct
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectBusinessOil & GasNewsSociety News

NNPP suspends North-Central zonal secretary over misconduct

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
26

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has suspended its North-Central Zonal Secretary, Mr Phillip Haruna over allegation of  wrongdoings.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Yakubu Shendam, on Friday in Abuja, he said the suspension is with immediate effect.

Shendam said the allegations included gross misconduct, which contravenes article 39 of the party’s constitution.

He said the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) took the decision at its meeting on Wednesday in accordance with Article 39 of the NNPP constitution.

Shendam said that the suspension was to allow proper investigation into the allegations against Haruna.
(NAN) 

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Previous article
Ganduje tasks Uzodinma on free, fair credible Edo governorship primary
Next article
Alleged N57.6m oil fraud: Businesswoman opens defence, denies charges
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -
[wpadcenter_ad id=393785 align='none']

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.