NNPP strategises ahead of 2025 Anambra guber election

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Anambra State, said it had commenced mobilisation and re-strategising to fully participate and win the Anambra State gubernatorial election in 2025.

Mr Patrick Ottis, Deputy Chairman, NNPP Anambra State, disclosed this at a meeting with party stakeholders from the 21 local government areas of the state, on Tuesday in Awka.

Ottis vowed that NNPP would take the lead at the governorship race.

“We are happy that a revived NNPP has emerged in Anambra State and this meeting is for us to ensure that all hands are on deck to take the state, come 2025.

“We need to put membership drive and mobilisation strategies in place ahead of the 2025 governorship election. I want to assure you that NNPP will be the party to beat in the election.

“We are calling for unity among party members in the state because we need to work with one mind and voice to achieve success,” he said.

Ottis said the party was solidly behind the duly elected Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano state, and urged the judiciary to do the needful and not toy with people’s mandate.

He pledged the party’s unalloyed supports for the National Working Committee under the leadership of Alhaji Ali Kawu and the National Leader of the party, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso.By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

