NNPP south East leaders reconfirm confidence in national leadership of the party

By Ifeoma Aka

Leaders of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the South East have reconfirmed their confidence in the national leadership of the party.

The indication is contained in a statement, signed by the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Enugu State, Mr Chidi Akim, at the end of an emergency meeting of south east leaders of the party in Enugu on Tuesday.

Akim said after examining the recent happenings in the party, the party leadership in the south east considered it very expedient to reach the following resolutions.

“That we have implicit confidence in the national executive of the party, led by Abba Kawu-Ali.

“That leaders in the South East are fully in support of any measure or Policy initiated to move the party forward.

“That party members in the zone are absolutely in support of the present reforms going on in the party as this will positively reposition it for future engagements.

“We wish to clearly disassociate the leadership of the party in south east from the said press conference granted by the group which called itself “Forum of NNPP south east national assembly candidate.

“We strongly affirm that this group is neither known to the NNPP south east nor to the national leadership.

“We also affirm that there is one NNPP under the leadership of Abba kawu-Ali,” he added.

The caretaker committee chairman also said that the south east leaders of the NNPP unanimously passed a vote of confidence on Prince Nwaeze Onu as the acting national deputy chairman of the great party. (NAN)

