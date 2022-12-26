NNPP Senatorial candidate defects to APC in Zamfara

By Ishaq Zaki

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara has received defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and New Nigerians Peoples’ Party (NNPP).

They defectors were received by the former Governor and Chairman, APC governorship campaign council in the state, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, in Talata Mafara on Monday.

In a statement issued by the media assistant to Yari, Malam Dahiru Mafara said among defectors were: Alhaji Ibrahim Shinkafi, the NNPP Senatorial candidate for Zamfara North Senatorial district in the 2023 general elections.

Mafara said the defectors also include: NNPP House of Representatives candidate for Shinkafi and Zurmi Federal Constituency, Alhaji Suleiman Garba and the State Treasurer of the party, Suleiman Galadi.

“Kaura-Namoda and Zurmi Local Governments NNPP Chairmen were also among the defectors.

“The defectors also include the Coordinator of the foundation for the actualisation of PDP governorship candidate in 2023, Aminu Kanoma.

“Secretary and Treasurer of the foundation, Aminu Saminu and Hajiya Umulkhairi Aminu, respectively, had also joined the APC”, Mafara explained.

Yari was represented by the Chairman, Contact and Mobilisation Sub-committee of the council, Alhaji Musa Zubairu and state APC Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani.

Yari lauded them for their vision and foresight of joining the ruling APC in the state and assured them of equal treatment with the other members of the party.

Speaking on behalf of the new entrants, Alhaji Ibrahim Shinkafi said they decided to the join the APC because of their conviction with the leadership of Yari .(NAN)