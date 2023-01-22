NNPP scribe, others defect to PDP in Gombe State

By Hajara Leman

The Secretary of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), North-East zone, Dr Babayo Liman alongside hundreds of supporters have dumped the party for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State.

Liman, who is also a member of the Rabiu Kwankwaso Presidential Campaign Council, stated this at a news conference on Saturday in Gombe.

The Secretary said he resigned from the NNPP and joined the PDP to support its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“We registered more than 3.6 million people in the North-East region under the NNPP, and Gombe is one of the state in my zone, hence the need for me to go round and inform my supporters that I defected to the PDP.

“I am resigning my appointment as the North-East Zonal Secretary of the NNPP, as a member of the presidential campaign council of the NNPP and as Coordinator of the Kwankwasiya in the zone,”

He said that the Public Relations Officer of the NNPP in the zone, Ibrahim Tal also resigned his appointment in favour of Atiku Abubakar.

“I want to inform the over 600,00 NNPP members in Gombe State, to defect and obtain PDP membership card”.

He, therefore, urged Kwamkwaso to withdraw from the race and support the candidature of Atiku Abubakar.

“Atiku Abubakar has the capacity to salvage the country from its present hardship and dwindling economy following his track record in the past as the Vice President of Nigeria,” he said.

He described the 16 years of PDP administration as a success in view of the tremendous achievements recorded in the country. (NAN)