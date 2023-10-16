NNPP says former NWC might have deserted  old  secretariat

By Adekunle Williams

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) says its dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) members might have deserted its old secretariat in Abuja to pave way for lasting peace.

The party’s Deputy National Chairman, Chief Felix Chukwurah, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

The statement was signed by the party’s Secretary-General, Mr Ogini Olaposi.

“Reports reaching the new NNPP headquarters in Wuse Zone 4, Abuja, indicates that the old office under the management of the immediate past Acting Chairman, Alhaji Abba Ali, may have been deserted.

“There are indications that the old leadership is now exploring ways to find a common ground aimed at joining the Dr Agbo Gilbert Major new leadership for a lasting peace in the party to be reached,’’ Chukwurah said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party, on Sept. 29, ratified the expulsion of the party’s Presidential Candidate in the 2023 General Elections, Sen. Rabiu Kwakwanso.

“You will recall that the action of the defunct NWC members of the party that dissolved well over eight states and wards executives led to the avoidable circumstances in the party.

“The action, according to the affected people, was taken in bad faith, fell short of the constitutional party’s provisions and negates the right to fair hearing as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“This was leading to numerous court cases, threatened the peace/stability of the party and resulted in the emergence of a new NWC recently.

“Anambra, Benue and several other state excos and ward excos were slated to be dissolved by the defunct NWC members,” he said.

The deputy national chairman said that members of NNPP would be continually informed of any restructuring in the party to reposition it ahead of 2027 general elections.

Chukwurah said that NNPP believed that its governorship candidate in Kano State would `recover his mandate’.

“We also believe that our gubernatorial candidate in Taraba shall triumph in victory in the Court of Appeal by the special grace of God.

“Our gubernatorial candidates in Kogi and Imo states shall continue to work hard, and we shall continue to do our best to help them,” he said.

Chukwurah said that Kwankwaso, Elder Buba Galadima and other members of the defunct NWC remained expelled from NNPP.

(NAN)

