NNPP Rep member, Galambi, defects to APC

By Ikenna Osuoha

A New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Yusuf Galambi, has defected to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reading the defection letter at the plenary on Thursday in Abuja, the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, quoted the defecting lawmaker as saying that his defection was hinged on the crisis in NNPP.

Abbas, while welcoming the lawmaker, representing Gwaram Federal Constituency of Jigawa, to APC, urged his party members to welcome him to their fold.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that recently, the National Assembly has been hit by a gale of defections from opposition political parties to the ruling APC.

NAN also reports that Rep. Amos Magaji, representing Zangon Kataf of Kaduna State had moved from PDP to APC, while Salisu Koko representing Koko- Besse/Maiyama of Kebbi State also defected to the ruling party. (NAN)