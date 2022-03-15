NNPP registers 53,000 new members in Adamawa

By Muhammad Adam

The New Nigeria Peoples Party ( NNPP) says it has so far registered about 53,000 new members in Adamawa.

Mr Phineas Elisha, the state Caretaker Chairman of the party said this when he addressed a news conference on Tuesday in Yola.



Elisha said that the party has large followership in the state especially at the grassroots adding that the party has also been accepted across different stratas of the state.

“Other political parties are jittery because they are afraid that NNPP will take over the state.



“The essence of this briefing as required by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to inform the public of the activities of the party, we have registered over 53,000 new members in the state

“Today, March 15, according to INEC directive. We are set to conduct congress across the 226 wards in 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.



“From March 19 to March 21, we will conduct local government congresses in all the 21 LGAs as well as the state congress in line with the party’s Constitution and INEC supervision,” Elisha said.

He said that the party’s mission was to ensure peace, gender equity and progress in addition to guaranteeing food security in the country.



“On March 28, the party will conduct zonal congresses which will culminate into the national convention on March 30,’’ he said.

He stated that the party would field candidates for all elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

The National Movement, a political group led by Sen. Rabiu Kwankwanso, a former governor of Kano state recently collapsed its structures into NNPP, ahead of 2023 general elections.(NAN)

