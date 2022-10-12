NNPP pledges to ensure campaign devoid of malice in Kano state

Aisha Ahmed

The Kano state chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has assured of its commitment to issue-based campaign, devoid of malice, witch hunting and blackmail for 2023 poll.

Mr Sanusi Bature, the spokesperson for the state governorship candidate of the party said this on Wednesday in Kano.

“As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) declaration for electioneering campaign begins on Wednesday, our campaign activities for all governorship and state assembly candidates will commence.

“We urge all security agencies to remain just and fair, through professional conduct of their civic responsibilities, by creating a level playing ground for all candidates,” he said.

He said that the party would not tolerate intimidation from any quarter, as it remained resolute to democratic principles and operations.

He added that the party would operate within the confines of the electoral act 2022 as amended and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

.

“It is our pleasure to inform that within the next few days, the NNPP governorship candidate Alhaji Abba Yusuf will unveil his blueprint to the public and inaugurate the state campaign council,” he said.(NAN)

