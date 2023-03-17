NNPP not in alliance with PDP in Ogun -Aniebonam

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Dr Boniface Aniebonam, pioneer National Chairman and founder, New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has declared that the party is not in alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun.

Aniebonam in a statement in Lagos said that people should disregard all rumours that the party’s Governorship Candidate in Ogun, Amb. Olufemi Oguntoyinbo had stepped down for any candidate.

“NNPP is not in any alliance with PDP and or any other political party .

“We want people, especially the electorate to go out and vote for NNPP or any other party of their choice.

“This is the essence of democracy and we are not against any political party or individual,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Olaposi Oginni, the Ogun Chairman of NNPP said that all assumptions and insinuations making the rounds, that the party’s governorship candidate had stepped down, were fake.

Oginni said: “Nobody has called for the stepping down of our candidate. NNPP in Ogun is going into this election to win.”

He urged party structure from the local government to the polling unit levels to disregard all rumoured alliance with any other party. (NAN)