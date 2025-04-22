NNPP mourns Pope, celebrates Easter

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has extended condolences to the Roman Catholic Church in Nigeria and globally on the death of Pope Francis.

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has extended condolences to the Roman Catholic Church in Nigeria and globally on the death of Pope Francis.

The NNPP National Chairman, Dr Ajuji Ahmed, conveyed this in a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, on Monday in Abuja.

Ahmed acknowledged Pope Francis’ passing on Easter Monday, noting its spiritual significance and praising his episcopal service as a faithful steward of God.

He described the late pontiff as a dedicated servant who upheld the core values of his calling and remained devoted to humanity throughout his life.

“It is a painful loss. But Pope Francis left a legacy of love and courage, especially in service to the poor and vulnerable,” he said.

Ahmed also congratulated Nigerian Christians on the Easter celebration, marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

According to him, Easter affirms the defeat of death and offers hope of salvation to all mankind. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)