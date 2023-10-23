NNPP hails party faithful for working towards victory in Imo guber election

By Ifeoma Aka

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in South East, has commended party faithful in Imo state for working towards victory in the Nov. 11 governorship election in the state.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of South East stakeholders meeting, signed by the Deputy National Chairman, Prince Nweze Onu in Enugu.

The meeting reviewed the activities of the party in the zone.

Onu explained that the stakeholders agreed that the party was doing well in the zone.

The deputy national chairman pointed out that they equally noted that Imo State Chapter of the party was doing very well to ensure the party’s victory in the Nov. 11 election.

He, however, said that the leaders urged the party members to work very hard to ensure the victory of their candidate, Chief Uche Odunze, in the election.

In the same vein, Onu said that the stakeholders frowned at the purported factional Abia State Executive Council group, claiming the leadership of the party.

The deputy national chairman emphasised that the party believed that there was no faction and the only recognised leadership in the state was under Mr John Ogaranya Ifemeje as Chairman.

He explained that the party was aware of a planned South East NNPP factional meeting at Awka on Oct. 28 organised by some expelled members of the party.

He cautioned party members not to attend the meeting in Awka, adding it was illegal and baseless.

Onu said the leaders endorsed the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) as regards the

expulsion of Chief Felix Chukwurah, former NNPP Chairman in Anambra, due to anti-party activities.

Prince Onu said that a vote of confidence was passed on the NWC under the Acting National Chairman, Abba Ali, as they meant well for the party and Nigerians at large.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

