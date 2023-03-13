NNPP Governorship candidate’s DG backs Makinde’s re-election

By Suleiman Shehu

Rep. Akintunde Suara, the Director-General, Campaign Team for the Governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Oyo State, has resigned his position to support Gov. Seyi Makinde’s re-election.

Suara made this known in a statement signed by his Personal Assistant, Mr Cosmas Oni, on Monday in Ibadan.

He said that his resignation was due to calls by his supporters in Ibadan North Local Government area of the state.

Suara, a former member of the House of Representatives, representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency, lauded the achievements so far recorded by Makinde.

According to him, these achievements endeared me to support Makinde second term in office.

He, however, thanked the elders and Olukayode Joshua, the NNPP Governorship candidate, for giving him the opportunity to serve.

Suara called on all the people of state to turn out in large numbers and cast their votes for Makinde and all the PDP House of Assembly candidates comes March 18 for more dividend of democracy in the state. (NAN)