NNPP dissolves party’s Osun executive council

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has dissolved the party’s executive council in Osun over leadership crisis.

The dissolution is contained in a letter dated Sept. 11, 2022 and signed by the party’s National Secretary, Mr Dipo Olayoku.

The News Agency of Nigeria obtained a copy of the letter on Tuesday in Osogbo.

The state’s executive council was dissolved following a vote of no confidence passed on the chairman, Dr Tosin Odeyemi, and the mass resignation of its members.

The NWC appointed a six-man caretaker committee in place of the dissolved executive council.

The committee will be in charge for three months under the chairmanship of Alhaji Abdulsalam Abdulateef.

The letter read in parts: “the NWC, after reviewing the situation of things with NNPP in Osun and after due consultation with stakeholders, has approved the dissolution of the state executive council.

“The headquarters has observed that the Osun State executive council has been depleted due to resignation of its members.

“The remaining executive members have lost confidence in the ability of the chairman, Dr Tosin Odeyemi, to provide the needed leadership for any good showing at the 2023 general elections.

“This is evident in the vote-of-no-confidence passed on the erstwhile chairman by members of the executive council.

“The NWC is using this medium to call on the chairman of the caretaker committee and other members to show leadership qualities and use this opportunity to heal old wounds.

“They should bring every member and the NPPP family together for the task ahead.

“The NWC is appealing to all members in Osun to remain calm and await further directives from the national headquarters.’’

When contacted, the caretaker chairman told NAN that he would use his three months tenure to bring all aggrieved members together ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Abdulateef said members of the caretaker committee would also use their tenure to x-ray why NNPP was lagging behind in Osun and work for the victory of the party’s presidential candidate Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso.

“We must be united and be purposeful.

“All of us must come on board to know that there is something ahead of us to be done and do it with fairness for the success of our party,’’ he said.

NNPP members unanimously passed a vote-of-no-confidence on Dr Odeyemi at a meeting in Osogbo on Aug. 15 and removed him as chairman over alleged financial misappropriation. (NAN)

