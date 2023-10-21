NNPP Deputy National Chair greets Kwankwaso at 67

By Ifeoma Aka

The Deputy National chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Prince Nwaeze Onu, has greeted the National leader of the party, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, on his 67th birthday.

This is contained in a statement, signed by the National Deputy Chairman in Enugu on Saturday, in which he described the celebrant as an accomplished Engineer, exceptional leader, a pathfinder and beacon of democracy.

The party leader explained that Kwankwaso had devoted his life in the service of God and mankind, saying his footprints in public governance in Nigeria in all the offices he had occupied cannot be wished away.

“Amidst uncertain political weathers, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has been consistent with his unassuming disposition and ideas about a better Nigeria.

“His footprints in public governance in Nigeria can not be wished away and no doubt Nigeria can not wait to have him to spearhead the leadership of this country.

“At 67 he has accomplished great strides,” Onu added. (NAN)

