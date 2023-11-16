NNPP debunks merger talks with other parties

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) said on Thursday in Lagos that it is not engaging in merger talks with any political party.

This is contained in a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji AbdulRazaq AbdulSalam.

“NNPP is an independent political group as such we stands firm in our commitment to respect all political parties and refuses to engage in merging with any party to combat another.

“Our party values inclusivity and maintains a non-partisan approach.

“It is crucial to note that those engaging the merger talk have been expelled from NNPP, and the party currently faces internal conflicts, pending court resolution.

“Until proven otherwise, these internal matters take precedence,” the NNPP spokesman said.

According to him, the resolution of the NNPP Board of Trustees (BOT) remains that the Abba Kawu- led National Working Committee (NWC) is dissolved and Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is expelled from the party.

“While we note the merger proposal, the stance of our party is clear: we are not interested in the merger offer at this point,” AbdulSalam said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the crisis within the NNPP started when the NWC of the party loyal to Kwankwaso, announced the suspension of the NNPP founder, Dr Boniface Aniebonam and the National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major on August 24.

Consequently, the National Executive Committee of the party announced the expulsion of Kwankwaso, the party’s 2023 Presidential Candidate, following his alleged refusal to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee.

The crisis within the party has continued to fester. (NAN)

