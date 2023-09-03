NNPP crisis: Only Sen Kwankwaso has the solution – stakeholders

By Ephraim Sheyin

As the crisis in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) rages on, key stakeholders of the group say that Sen Rabiu Kwankwaso, its presidential candidate, is in the best position to restore order.

Some of them, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that Kwankwaso was the party’s leader who could easily end the raging bad blood by calling a family meeting.

NAN reports that the party recently got enmeshed in a crisis with one faction suspending Kwankwaso and many other top notchers over alleged anti-party activities.

The group specifically accused him of hobnobbing with opponents of the NNPP.

Another group, while reacting to the reported suspension of Kwankwaso, expelled Dr Boniface Aniebonam, founder of the party and former Chairman, Board of Trustees.

With the party swimming in such confusion, stakeholders have suggested a meeting to iron out the issues and chart a way forward.

One such stakeholder is Mr Mordecai Ibrahim, a state house of assembly candidate in Kaduna State.

“Sen Rabiu Kwankwaso as the leader of the party should call a meeting where we can carry out a post-mortem on the 2023 general elections.

“All factions must sheathe their swords and allow internal democracy.

“The party must put an end to all forms of highhandedness. We must tolerate each other’s excesses.

“No one is fighting Kwankwaso in NNPP. He must call a meeting quickly because we are loosing members in droves,” he said.

A national official of the party, who pleaded anonymity, spoke in the same vein.

“Sen Kwankwaso should say something. His silence is too loud. His silence is affecting the party’s breath,” he told NAN in a telephone interview.

Contacted, Dr Aniebonam said that the subject matter is a family issue.

“It is my hope that Senator Kwankwaso will recover quickly from avoidable circumstances.

“I have not made any public statement over what is going on in the party, neither has Kwankwaso.

“The party has boys that are are merely struggling for relevance and stomach infrastructure, especially the inappropriate National Working Committee members.

“I am aware that Sen Kwankwaso may be really very angry because he advised over the rascality of the illegitimate group.

“But, I can assure you that whatever happens, NNPP shall come out stronger after these avoidable circumstances.

“It is just part of politics and society. What is most important to me and Sen Kwankwaso at the moment is the Kano State standoff and enthronement of good governance,” he said.

Aniebonam urged Nigerians to put his people in the NNPP into prayers.

“I particularly want Nigerians to pray for

Kwankwaso and the governor of Kano State to overcome challenges of good governance and envy,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

