NNPP crisis: NAGAFF holds prayer session for God’s intervention

The members of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) are to hold a prayer session for peace in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of NAGAFF, Dr Clement Iwegbuna, on Tuesday in Lagos said that the prayer session had been scheduled for Thursday, May 16

The association will also pray for Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the NNPP, who was expelled by the party for anti-party activities.

Recall that the NNPP is the brainchild of NAGAFF, founded by the association’s Founder, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, and is currently being rocked by crisis.

“NAGAFF and its members as the parent body of the NNPP under the leadership of Aniebonam, shall continue to appreciate and remember the role played by Kwankwaso in the 2023 general elections.

“It is our hope that God shall intervene in the internal wranglings of the NNPP and also give Kwankwaso the wisdom to retrace his steps in the issues concerning NNPP and his role therein.

“Recall that when the odds were against us in the Kano State Governorship Election at the tribunal and appeal court, we ran to God for intervention at the Supreme Court and He answered us.

“It is our hope and belief that God will answer us again at this trying period of internal crisis.

“Accordingly, all members of NAGAFF nationwide are to join us in prayers and together, we shall forge ahead to elect a great leader in Nigeria at God’s time,” Iwegbuna said. (NAN)

By Aisha Cole