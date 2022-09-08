NNPP chieftain woos electorate in Plateau

By Peter Amine

The Plateau Chairman of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Mr Tokji Mandim, has enjoined the electorate in the state to support the party in its plan to move the country forward.Mandim stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos.

According to him, the party’s presidential candidate, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has the capacity to lead the country.The state chairman said “the presidential candidate’s leadership capacity is not in doubt having led Kano State to an enviable height as governor.”

Speaking on the seven months Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, Mandim said that Kwankwaso had passion for education and would resolve the issues permanently if he came to power.“If Nigerians elect Kwankwaso as the president of the country in 2023, ASUU challenges will be over forever.“It is in on record that Kano State witnessed massive training of graduates within and outside the country in different fields during Kwankwaso’s tenure as governnor.“All those graduates he gave scholarships to were children of the poor masses and he will do more if elected the president.“

This shows the level of passion he has for the education sector: Kwankwaso believes that it is through education that the nation would effectively achieve its potential,” he said.He called on those “who want the best for the country to team up with NNPP because Kwankwaso has capacity to lead.Mandim further told NAN that Kwankwaso would visit Jos on Sept. 10 to inaugurate the party state office and also interact with the party stakehokders in Plateau.(NAN)

